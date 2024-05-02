Khabardar PM! Telangana people won’t keep quiet if you insult CM

Nizambad / Hyderabad: While reiterating that it was a fight between Telangana’s pride and Gujarat’s arrogance, Revanth Reddy, while emphasising that Telangana’s people will not keep quiet if their Chief Minister is threatened, asked the PM to remain cautious.

While addressing a public meeting at Korutla in Nizamabad district, Revanth said that the BJP in Centre will meet the same fate as that of KCR if it threatens Telangana’s CM. “People will not digest if you visit from Gujarat and try to impose your authority. If you threaten the CM during your visit, Telangana’s society will not keep quiet. Khabardar, Prime Minister! If he behaves like the PM, I will respect him. But I shall stay strong and resist if he tries to show the authority of Gujarat and insults Telangana,” he warned.

Revanth said that he had hoped that the PM would have promised development initiatives to the constituency. “I had hoped that the PM would make assurances about the bifurcation promises or speak about the Turmeric board. However, he continued his rhetoric of Congress mukt bharat,” he said.

Later in the day, while addressing a corner meeting in Kukatpally under Malkajgiri constituency, Revanth Reddy promised to resolve the issues of the migrants from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

He said that since KCR was unseated from power, there was no need to fear, and the Kukatpally residents should vote for Congress for development. Revanth, highlighting the BJP’s failed promises and holding the symbolic ‘Gadida Guddu', reiterated that the Union government has failed to keep up its promises, to the applause and cheers of the thousands of participants.