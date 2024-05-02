Nitin Gadkari to campaign in Araku today

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is set to kick off his election campaign tour in Andhra Pradesh today, ahead of the upcoming general elections in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has forged an alliance with TDP and Jana Sena for the electoral battle, marking a significant collaboration in the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

Gadkari is scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam from Nagpur at 10:45 am, where he will then proceed to Sundaranarayanapuram under the Araku Parliamentary constituency via a separate helicopter. He is slated to participate in an open house session at 11:30 am, engaging with constituents in the Araku region.

Following the interaction in Araku, Gadkari will return to Visakhapatnam by helicopter at 12:30 pm, where he will take a brief respite at the ITC Hotel DV Grand B. Later in the day, at 4:30 pm, he is expected to address a public meeting in the Anakapalli Parliamentary area, further amplifying the electoral campaign momentum.

The visit by Union Minister Gadkari underscores the strategic importance of Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming elections, with political alliances and campaign strategies taking center stage. TDP and Jana Sena leaders, as partners in the BJP alliance, are actively collaborating to ensure the success of Gadkari's campaign tour.