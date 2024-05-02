Live
Just In
BRS Working President KTR to conduct roadshows in GHMC Constituencies
As part of the Lok Sabha election campaign, BRS Working President KTR will be organizing roadshows in various GHMC constituencies starting from today, 2nd May until 7th May. The roadshows will cover Secunderabad, Chevella, and Malkajigiri Lok Sabha constituencies.
The first day of the roadshows will see KTR campaigning in Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, 3rd Secunderabad, Sanathnagar, Nampally, 4th Kuthbullapur, Medchal, Cantonment, Malkajigiri, 5th LBnagar, Uppal, Mushirabad, 6th Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Maheswaram, and 7th Khairatabad, Amberpet.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has imposed a ban on BRS chief KCR's election campaign. In response, former minister KTR took to Twitter questioning the EC's decision. He pointed out the EC's lack of response to Modi's actions and criticized the ban as a propaganda strategy. He also accused BJP and Congress of being intimidated by KCR's bus tour and stated that the people of Telangana will not tolerate such arrogance.
The upcoming roadshows organized by KTR are expected to garner support for the BRS party in the GHMC constituencies leading up to the Lok Sabha elections.