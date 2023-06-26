Anil Kumar Yadav challenges Anam Ramanarayana Reddy to contest from Nellore

Nellore: Political scenario in Nellore district took an interesting twist following the war of words continuing between YSR Congress Party City MLA and former Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav and suspended YSRCP MLA from Venkatagiri, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy over contesting the next elections from Nellore city constituency.

Speaking to media persons at his party office here on Sunday, Anilkumar Yadav challenged Ramanarayana Reddy to contest the next election on TDP ticket from Nellore city if he has any guts.

The former minister remarked that 2024 general elections might be the last one for Anam Ramanarayana Reddy if he contested from Nellore city on him. “I will conclude the political history of Anam family in the next elections by winning from Nellore constituency second time if Ramanarayana Reddy contests as TDP nominee,” he said. Responding to the challenge of Anilkumar Yadav, Ramanarayana Reddy countered that he has capacity to win the election if TDP national leader N Chandrababu Naidu ordered him to contest from any assembly segment in the district.

He said that his political career was started from Nellore city as an MLA. “Anam family has about 50 years of history in Nellore politics. Members from my family contested and won the elections from almost all constituencies in the district,” he said. After quitting from the YSR Congress party, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy is going to join TDP after securing assurance from Chandrababu Naidu over his contest either from Nellore or Atmakur Assembly segments, sources said.