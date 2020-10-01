Anitha announces TDP women parliament committees, criticises YSRCP

Amaravati: Condemning the ruling YSRCP's atrocities, Telugu Mahila State President and Ex-MLA Vangalapudi Anitha called for united efforts by all sections of women in the State to fight back and give a fitting lesson to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government.

At a press conference here, Telugu Mahila President announced the new office bearers for the newly constituted committees for all the 25 parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and asked the leaders to fight against the YSRCP government.

Anitha appealed to the TDP women's wing leaders and members to make all-out efforts to oppose and agitate against the atrocities and targeted attacks being committed by the ruling party leaders on the Opposition leaders, social media activists, Dalits, temples and Constitutional institutions.

She opined that the new appointments were made in line with the long tradition of the TDP to give greater importance to women in leadership positions. As per the instructions of the party National President N Chandrababu Naidu, all equations have been balanced to strengthen the Mahila wing, Anitha said.

Accusing the YSRCP of persecuting all sections of people, Anitha said that women were no exception in this regard and many of the victims of atrocities with no stringent action being taken. She said that Telugu Mahila's new committees would take an active part in the agitations against the ruling party's excesses.

The parliamentary segment wise women presidents and general secretaries announced by Anitha are as follows: Araku - Vantala Rajeswari and Gabbadi Santhi Kumar, Srikakulam - Tammineni Sujata and Asa Leela Rani, Vizianagaram - Suvvadi Vanajakshi and Anuradha Begum, Visakhapatnam - Sarvasiddhi Ananta Lakshmi and Gangirla Satyavati, Anakapalli - Adari Manjula and Ramanamma, Kakinada - Sunkara Pavani and Chapala Prashanti, Amalapuram - Pichcheti Vijaya Lakshmi and Adhikari Jaya Lakshmi, Rajahmundry - Male Vijaya Lakshmi and Deva Krupa, Narasapuram - Pasupuleti Ratna Mala and Tanuku Revati, Elur - Chintala Venkata Ramana and Unnamatla Sunitha, Machilipatnam - Talasila Swarna Latha and Pydimukkala Krishna Kumari, Vijayawada - Chennupati Usha Rani and Krishna Kumar, Guntur - Annabattuni Jayalakshmi and Rizwana, Narasaraopet - Dasari Udaya Sri and Gangineni Leelavathi, Bapatla - Chandolu Prithivi Latha and Pallam Sarojini, Ongole - Ravuri Padmaja and Aruna Reddy, Nandyal - Kammari Parvatamma and Bharati, Kurnool - Sk Mumtaz and Eediga Sukanya, Anantapuram - Musheera Begum and Priyanka, Hindupuram - Putturu Subbaratnamma and Rama Subbamma, Kadapa - Kranti Swetha Reddy and Kota Sridevi, Nellore - Panabaka Lakshmi and Kommali Vijayamma, Tirupati - Chakrala Usha and Mattam Sravani Reddy, Rajampeta - K Anasuya Devi and Adaveti Vijaya, and Chittoor - Karjala Aruna and Lakshmi Prasanna.