Anjaneyulu appointed chief whip of Assembly

Vijayawada: Vinukonda TDP MLA G V Anjaneyulu has been appointed as chief whip of AP Legislative Assembly and TDP MLC Panchumarthi Anuradha as chief whip of Legislative Council.

In addition, 15 whips were appointed from Assembly, including three MLAs from Jana Sena and one from BJP.

The whips from JSP and BJP are in Assembly are Ch Adinarayana Reddy (BJP) -Jammalamadugu, Arava Sridhar (Jana Sena)-Koduru, Bolisetti Srinivas (Jana Sena)-Tadepalligudem, Bommidi Naarayana Nayakar (Jana Sena)-Narasapuram.

The TDP MLAs who are appointed as whips are Bendalam Ashok-Itchapuram, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao-Vijayawada Central, Datla Subba Raju-Mummidivaram, Divya Yanamala-Tuni, VM Thomas-Gangadhara Nellore, Jagadeeswari Toyaka-Kurupam, Kalava Srinivasulu-Rayadurgam, Madhavi Reddappagari-Kadapa, P G V R Naidu-Visakha West, Tangirala Sowmya-Nandigama and Yarlagadda Venkatrao-Gannavaram.

The MLCs appointed as whips for Council include Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, Kancharla Srikanth of TDP and P Hariprasad (Jana Sena).