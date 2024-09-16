Anjaneyulu re-elected as Lions Club president

Rajamahendravaram: Nursery Farmers Association leader Pulla Anjaneyulu has been re-elected as the President of the Lions Club for the second time. The Lions Club celebrated Anjaneyulu’s re-election and honoured the new executive committee members on Sunday at the Cotton Nursery Association, Kadiyapulanka.

The event was attended by State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, who were also conferred with honorary memberships of the Lions Club.

During the ceremony, Minister Durgesh and MLA Butchaiah Chowdary announced that the government would support the establishment of a blood bank and dialysis centre in the Kadiyam area under the Lions Club’s initiative. The programme also saw the swearing-in of new executive committee members under Anjaneyulu’s leadership.

MPP Velugubanti Prasad, MR Palem Sarpanch A Chanti, Kadiyapulanka Sarpanch Ramjee, Mandal Parishad Vice-Chairman Pantam Ganapathi, Nursery Association President Mallu Polraju, and key figures from the Nursery Association like Margani Satyanarayana, Palla Subrahmanyam, Pulla Veera Venkata Rao, Pedda Satyanarayana, Veerraju, Chinna Satyanarayana, Ramakrishna, Veerababu, and Rajasekhar participated.