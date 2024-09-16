  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Anjaneyulu re-elected as Lions Club president

Anjaneyulu re-elected as Lions Club president
x
Highlights

  • Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary take part in the event
  • Announce that the govt will support the establishment of a blood bank under Lions Club’s initiative

Rajamahendravaram: Nursery Farmers Association leader Pulla Anjaneyulu has been re-elected as the President of the Lions Club for the second time. The Lions Club celebrated Anjaneyulu’s re-election and honoured the new executive committee members on Sunday at the Cotton Nursery Association, Kadiyapulanka.

The event was attended by State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, who were also conferred with honorary memberships of the Lions Club.

During the ceremony, Minister Durgesh and MLA Butchaiah Chowdary announced that the government would support the establishment of a blood bank and dialysis centre in the Kadiyam area under the Lions Club’s initiative. The programme also saw the swearing-in of new executive committee members under Anjaneyulu’s leadership.

MPP Velugubanti Prasad, MR Palem Sarpanch A Chanti, Kadiyapulanka Sarpanch Ramjee, Mandal Parishad Vice-Chairman Pantam Ganapathi, Nursery Association President Mallu Polraju, and key figures from the Nursery Association like Margani Satyanarayana, Palla Subrahmanyam, Pulla Veera Venkata Rao, Pedda Satyanarayana, Veerraju, Chinna Satyanarayana, Ramakrishna, Veerababu, and Rajasekhar participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick