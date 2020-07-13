Anjuman building inaugurated in Gudivada

Vijayawada: YSRCP leader Dukkipat Sasibhushan inaugurated the Nau Jawane Anjuman organization new building on Bypass road in Gudivada on Sunday. The new building was built with Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency fund of Rs25 lakh and Gudivada Municipality funds of Rs10 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the YSRCP leader Sasibhushan said Muslims will get representation in the market yard committees and other committees and the government is taking measures to fill the posts.

He said the pending ShadiKhana works would be taken up after convening meeting with the community leaders. He congratulated the Anjuman leaders and members for construction of new building.

Anjuman president Shaik Rahamtulla Sharif said the association has been doing work for the welfare and development of Muslims in Gudivada for the past 80 years. He said the new building was constructed as the existing building reached the dilapidated condition.

He said the Anjuman gives financial support for performing last rites of Muslims in the town and the committee is planning to conduct teaching classes to learn Urdu and Arabic for children.

He said CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has allocated adequate funds in the state budget and Deputy CM portfolio also allotted to Muslim MLA. He recalled the Minister Kodali Nani is taking measures for the welfare and development of Muslims in the constituency.

Khazi Khaleel Rehman, Minority leader Raheem, Sardar Baig and others participated in the event.