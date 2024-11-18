Ankura Hospital holds 5K Walk

Tirupati: Ankura Hospital organised 5K Walk in Tirupati on Sunday to raise awareness about the challenges faced by preterm babies. The event was flagged off by Tirupati Mayor Dr R Sirisha, who emphasised the need for public awareness about the issues faced by premature infants and the responsibility to protect them. Starting from Telugu Thalli statue and concluding at Ankura Hospital, the rally witnessed participation of several medical professionals and public.

Dr AR Reddy, president of Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), Tirupati, highlighted the significance of full-term pregnancies and the health risks posed to premature babies. He noted that November 17 is observed annually as World Prematurity Day to spread awareness about this issue.

IAP general secretary Dr VS Anjan Kumar, Ankura Hospital Medical Director Dr Vamsi Krishna, neonatologist Dr Jagadeesh, gynaecologist Dr Reshma Reddy, IAP treasurer Dr Satish Billa, Dr Tejaswini, Dr Dinesh, Dr Prithvi, Dr Ravichandra (Paediatric Neurologist), Dr Parthasarathy and others participated.