  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ankura Hospital holds 5K Walk

Ankura Hospital holds 5K Walk
x

Mayor Dr R Sirisha flagging off the 5K Walk, organised by Ankura Hospital, in Tirupati on Sunday

Highlights

Ankura Hospital organised 5K Walk in Tirupati on Sunday to raise awareness about the challenges faced by preterm babies.

Tirupati: Ankura Hospital organised 5K Walk in Tirupati on Sunday to raise awareness about the challenges faced by preterm babies. The event was flagged off by Tirupati Mayor Dr R Sirisha, who emphasised the need for public awareness about the issues faced by premature infants and the responsibility to protect them. Starting from Telugu Thalli statue and concluding at Ankura Hospital, the rally witnessed participation of several medical professionals and public.

Dr AR Reddy, president of Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), Tirupati, highlighted the significance of full-term pregnancies and the health risks posed to premature babies. He noted that November 17 is observed annually as World Prematurity Day to spread awareness about this issue.

IAP general secretary Dr VS Anjan Kumar, Ankura Hospital Medical Director Dr Vamsi Krishna, neonatologist Dr Jagadeesh, gynaecologist Dr Reshma Reddy, IAP treasurer Dr Satish Billa, Dr Tejaswini, Dr Dinesh, Dr Prithvi, Dr Ravichandra (Paediatric Neurologist), Dr Parthasarathy and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick