Ankurarpanam ceremony scheduled for today in Tirumala ahead of brahmotsavams

As the annual Brahmotsavam of Tirumala Srivari approaches, significant preparations are underway, culminating in the Ankurarpanam ritual scheduled for October 3 from 7 PM to 8 PM. This pivotal ceremony, known as Ankurarpanam or Bijavapanam, is a key tradition in the Vaikhanasa Agama, performed to seek divine blessings for the success of the Brahmotsavam festival.

During the Ankurarpanam, Sri Vishvaksenula, the commander of Srivari's celestial army, will lead a grand procession through the four mada streets surrounding the temple, overseeing the meticulous organization of the Brahmotsavam festivities. Following this, a special pooja will be conducted to honor Mother Earth, which is an integral part of the ritual before the planting of new grains in the puttamannu.

In preparation for the event, the sacred materials needed for the festivities were transported to the Srivari temple. On Wednesday, DFO Sri Srinivasulu and his team from the TTD Forest Department brought the Darbachapa and rope, essential for the flag hoisting ceremony scheduled for October 4. A mat and rope crafted from darbha were ceremoniously placed on the Seshavahanam in the Ranganayakula mandapam, signifying their importance in the upcoming rituals.

The Brahmotsavam, running from October 4 to 12, is anticipated to draw thousands of devotees, marking one of the most significant religious events at the Tirumala temple.