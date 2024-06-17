Anna Canteens to be revived in three weeks

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Anna Canteens which provide breakfast, lunch and dinner at Rs 5 per head would be restarted in three weeks, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana.

Addressing the media after conducting a review meeting with the municipal officials on the Anna Canteens at the Secretariat here on Sunday, the Minister recalled that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu signed on the file of Anna Canteens.

The TDP government had taken a decision in the past to start 203 Anna Canteens. However, only 184 canteens were started and supplied breakfast and lunch and dinner for Rs 5 each in a pleasant atmosphere. He regretted that the YSRCP government discontinued the Anna Canteens.

According to him, the officials were instructed to prepare estimates in three days to take up repairs to the Anna Canteens. Last time, the maintenance of Anna Canteens was handed over to ISKCON paying Rs 73 per day. The government had given Rs 58 subsidy on the food since the customers were charged only Rs 15. About 2.25 lakh people used to have food at Anna Canteens every day.

The Anna Canteens were started in the urban areas in the first phase. Later, they were started in rural areas also as per the demand of the MLAs.

The State government would start the Anna Canteens soon for the welfare of people.