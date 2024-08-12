  • Menu
Anna Canteens to Reopen Across the State on August 15

The state government is set to relaunch Anna Canteens on August 15, aiming to provide affordable and nutritious meals to those in need.

Amaravati: The state government is set to relaunch Anna Canteens on August 15, aiming to provide affordable and nutritious meals to those in need. The initiative will see the opening of 100 canteens in various locations across the state.

The Hare Rama Hare Krishna organization is handling the arrangements, ensuring that these canteens serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The goal is to offer clean and delicious food at a low cost, supporting individuals and families who are struggling financially.

Preparations for the reopening are already in full swing, and the canteens are expected to be up and running on schedule. This is seen as a significant step in addressing food insecurity and improving access to affordable meals for the state's underprivileged communities.

