Annabhishekam held at Sri Kapileswaa Swamy temple
Tirupati: Anna bhishekam, a special bath with cooked rice, was held at Sri Kapileswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati on Friday, in connection with the auspicious Karthika Pournami.
On this occasion, Annabhishekam and Deeparadhana were performed from 12 noon to 4 pm. Later, devotees were allowed to have darshan of Annalingam from 4 pm to 6 pm. After that Annalinga Udhwasana was performed and the devotees were allowed for darshan.
Temple Deputy EO Devendra Babu, officials, temple priests and large number of devotees participated in this programme.
