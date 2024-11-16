  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Annabhishekam held at Sri Kapileswaa Swamy temple

Annabhishekam held at Sri Kapileswaa Swamy temple
x
Highlights

Anna bhishekam, a special bath with cooked rice, was held at Sri Kapileswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati on Friday, in connection with the auspicious Karthika Pournami.

Tirupati: Anna bhishekam, a special bath with cooked rice, was held at Sri Kapileswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati on Friday, in connection with the auspicious Karthika Pournami.

On this occasion, Annabhishekam and Deeparadhana were performed from 12 noon to 4 pm. Later, devotees were allowed to have darshan of Annalingam from 4 pm to 6 pm. After that Annalinga Udhwasana was performed and the devotees were allowed for darshan.

Temple Deputy EO Devendra Babu, officials, temple priests and large number of devotees participated in this programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick