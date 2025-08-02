'Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan Scheme' launch today

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday held a teleconference with Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and party workers to give them a pep talk on the implementation of the "Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan Scheme” on Saturday as well as other key governance initiatives. He emphasised that, though the government was responsible for providing good governance, the party's machinery must play the crucial role of effectively communicating these benefits to the public. Addressing the party cadre, Naidu highlighted the government's commitment to farmers, stating that farmer welfare had been a core principle of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He pointed out that the TDP flag itself featured a plough symbol. "We are providing funds, water, and agricultural equipment to farmers," he observed.

Naidu outlined the Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan Scheme, a joint initiative with the Central government. Under the scheme, the government will provide a total amount of Rs 20,000 to eligible farmers annually. Starting this Saturday, the first installment of Rs 7,000 will be deposited into farmers’ accounts, with the state’s share being Rs 5,000 and the central government’s contribution being Rs 2,000.

“The scheme will benefit 46,85,838 farmers,” Naidu stated. “The state government has released Rs 2,342.92 crore for this, while the Central government is providing Rs 831.51 crore.” He urged party workers to ensure that all eligible farmers were included in the beneficiary list and to let them know that they can report any issues by calling the toll-free number 155251.

The Chief Minister urged the party to actively counter the alleged conspiracies and expose the misdeeds of the previous government. He accused the previous administration of neglecting farmer welfare, failing to pay crop insurance premiums, and stalling developmental projects. He stressed the importance of transparency and accountability, reminding party members that they must be visible and accessible to the public.

Sharing insights from his recent trip to Singapore, Naidu noted that the goodwill earned from the previous dispensations continued to pay dividends. He explained that many Telugu people who had benefited from his past governance efforts were now thriving in Singapore and gave him a warm welcome.

In a concluding statement, TDP state unit president Palla Srinivasa Rao affirmed the party’s readiness to participate in the “Annadata Sukhibhava” launch and promised to highlight the government’s positive actions while highlighting the past administration’s failures.