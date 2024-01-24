Annamayya district in-charge collector flags off rally on National Girl child Day

Annamayya district in-charge collector Farman Ahmed Khan emphasized that the protection of girls is a collective responsibility. He flagged off a rally at Rayachoti DIET School on National Girl Child Day, which proceeded from the Diet School to Netaji Circle.





During the event, the district in-charge collector expressed the importance of respecting the constitutional rights of girls. He highlighted the need to enhance opportunities for girls, ensuring equal opportunities as boys. He also emphasized the social responsibility to oppose the practice of female infanticide. Khan urged parents not to discriminate between boys and girls in child rearing, emphasizing that societal change can only occur when girls are provided with opportunities from a young age. He also encouraged girls to take advantage of the various government opportunities available to them.



The rally saw the participation of various individuals, including DMHO Dr. K. Kondaiah, ICDS, medical staff, DIET school staff, and students.







