Annavaram temple hundi collection touches 42 lakh

Kakinada: Hundi collection at Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Temple, Annavaram has touched Rs 42,18,438 in one month. As per the reports, Rs 40,22,213 was received in cash and coins account for Rs 1,96,525. The hundi collection was counted on Wednesday.



The counting was monitored by Annavaram Devasthanam Executive Officer Vendra Trinatha Rao, temple staff, priests and Srivari Seva members. He said that the revenue was greatly affected due to the Covid-19. He said that during the lockdown restrictions the temple was closed for the lockdown period. He said that the temple will be open for darshan from 6 am to 6 pm as per the instructions of the District Collector. He said that permission is accorded for the Satyanarayana Swamy vratham only from 6 am to 6 pm. He said that devotees should follow the Covid-19 norms.