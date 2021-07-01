Annavaram temple opens from 6 am to 1 pm

Kakinada: Annavaram Devasthanam Executive Officer Vendra Trinath Rao said that the temple will be open for Darshan from 6 am to 1 pm as per the instructions of the District Collector.

He said that the devotees should follow Covid-19 norms and avoid touching the ropes and rods as much as possible and maintain a gap of 5-6 feet between one another. He advised the devotees to bring Aadhaar cards and must wear the masks and clean their hands with sanitizers on the temple premises.

He said that he has given instructions to security and other staff over how to handle the devotees during the checking time on the temple premises. He said that Kesakhandhanasala and other centres will open in the temple. The Arjitha sevas and daily pujas will be performed by priests in attendance of devotees. Giving of Satari and Teertham will be avoided for the time being, he added.

Endowments department officials requested district Collector D Muralidhar Reddy to grant permission to open all temples for Darshan of devotees. The government has issued orders to extend the curfew with modified timings from 6 pm to 6 am in the district with effect from July 1. The district administration has given the permission to all religious institutions in the district to allow the devotees for Darshan and prayers from 6.30 am to 1 pm.