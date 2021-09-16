Annavaram temple to be developed at a cost of Rs 48 crore: M Srinivasa Rao

Amaravati: Minister for tourism M Srinivasa Rao said Annavaram devasthanam will be developed at a cost of Rs 48 crore under PRASAD scheme launched by the Central government to develop temple tourism.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Thursday, the minister said that developmental works to the tune of Rs 50 crore were taken up under the scheme at Srisailam and similar works will be taken up at Simhachalam temple also.

He said efforts are on to develop tourism circuit connecting north Andhra, twin Godavari districts, coastal and Rayalaseema region.

He said Rs 47 crore was allocated for the development of 15 tourism hotels. The minister said the tourism revenue dwindled to Rs 74 crore during 2020-2021 due to Covid pandemic as against Rs 127 income during 2019-20. He said a target was set to get Rs 125 crore revenue this financial year.