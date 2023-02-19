Anniversary celebration of Anglo-Indian Association concludes

Visakhapatnam: A two-day celebration of 10th anniversary of Federation of Anglo-Indian Associations in India concluded on Sunday.

The federation which comprises 17th Anglo-Indian organisations across India was registered in Bangalore in 2012 and coordinates the activities of the organisations affiliated to it. Of the 4 lakh Anglo-Indians in the country, a considerable number of them are members of the federation.

As there is a substantial population of Anglo-Indians in AP, the federation encouraged eminent Anglo-Indians to form a strong association so that the needy Anglo-Indians could benefit from the schemes given to the minorities. To enable the Anglo-Indians in AP to apply for various welfare schemes, the community requested for the release of a GO.

MP MVV Satyanarayana, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, corporator Ushasree, among others attended the anniversary celebrations.