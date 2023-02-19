  • Menu
Anniversary celebration of Anglo-Indian Association concludes

Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana along with the Anglo Indians during the anniversary celebrations in Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana along with the Anglo Indians during the anniversary celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

A two-day celebration of 10th anniversary of Federation of Anglo-Indian Associations in India concluded on Sunday.

Visakhapatnam: A two-day celebration of 10th anniversary of Federation of Anglo-Indian Associations in India concluded on Sunday.

The federation which comprises 17th Anglo-Indian organisations across India was registered in Bangalore in 2012 and coordinates the activities of the organisations affiliated to it. Of the 4 lakh Anglo-Indians in the country, a considerable number of them are members of the federation.

As there is a substantial population of Anglo-Indians in AP, the federation encouraged eminent Anglo-Indians to form a strong association so that the needy Anglo-Indians could benefit from the schemes given to the minorities. To enable the Anglo-Indians in AP to apply for various welfare schemes, the community requested for the release of a GO.

MP MVV Satyanarayana, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, corporator Ushasree, among others attended the anniversary celebrations.

