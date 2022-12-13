Announce compensation to farmers, demands PCC chief

Vijayawada (NTR District): Andhra Pradesh Congress ommittee (APCC) president and former MLC Gidugu Rudraraju demanded that the State government announce crop loss compensation to farmers, whose crop was damaged due to Mandous Cyclone.

He along with party leaders Sunkara Padma Sree, Naraharasetti Narasimha Rao and Tantiya Kumari visited the submerged paddy fields and interacted with farmers at Movva village in Krishna district on Monday. Later, he wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asking him to release crop compensation immediately to farmers in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Rudraraju said that due to Mandous cyclone, crops such as paddy, cotton, chilli and others were damaged and farmers incurred loss. Paddy in about 30,000 acres was submerged in rainwater in Repalle and Bapatla areas and another 40,000 acres of standing paddy fallen on the ground. Tobacco, black gram, banana, onion, tomato and other crops also suffered a huge loss, he added.

The Congress leader asked the Central and State governments to do field visits and estimate the crop loss.