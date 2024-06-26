Annual review workshop on KVKs commences

Rajamahendravaram: Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Central Tobacco Research Institute, Rajahmundry hosted the Annual Zonal Review Workshop of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) of Zone X (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Tamil Nadu and Puducherry).

The workshop commenced on Tuesday and the programme is jointly organised by ICAR-CTRI (NIRCA), ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI) Zone X, Hyderabad and Dr YSR Horticultural University, Venkataramannagudem. Dr M Sheshu Madhav, Director, ICAR-CTRI highlighted that farming should be commercialized for better livelihood opportunities for the farmers.

Attending as the chief guest at the programme, Deputy Director General (AE), ICAR, New Delhi Dr US Gautham advised the heads of KVKs to work towards the sustainable economy of the farming community.

Dr Sheikh N Meera, Director, ATARI, Hyderabad; Dr Neeraja Prabhakar, Vice-Chancellor, Sri Konda Lakshmaiah Telangana Horticultural University, Hyderabad; Dr T Janaki Ram, Vice-Chancellor, Dr YSR HU, VR Gudem; Dr K Suresh, Director, ICAR - IIOPR, Pedavegi attended. Heads of 72 KVKs from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry affiliated to Agricultural Technology Applied Research Institute (ATARI) Zone-X participated in the workshop.

Director, ICAR-CTRI, and Director, ICAR-ATARI felicitated the Chief Guest, and Guests of Honour.

Dr JV Prasad, Principal Scientist, ATARI, Hyderabad acted as master of ceremony for the inaugural event. The inaugural session ended with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr A Bhaskaran, Principal Scientist, ATARI of Hyderabad. The workshop will be continued till Thursday.