Annual Vasanthotsavam commences in Tirumala

Tirumala: The three-day annual Vasanthotsavams (Spring Festival) began on a grand religious note in Tirumala on Monday.

Celebrated every year during the spring season, the festival is conducted for the utsava deities to provide relief from the scorching sun. It is therefore also known as ‘Upasamanotsavam’ (Festival of Relief).

As part of the celebrations, fragrant flowers and a variety of sweet fruits are offered to the deities. The Vasantha Mandapam was artistically decorated to resemble the Seshachalam forests, complete with dioramas of animals such as monkeys, elephants, lions, tigers, peacocks and snakes, creating a visually captivating setting.

In the morning, at around 6.30 am, Sri Malayappa Swamy, along with His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, was taken in a grand procession through the four Mada streets to the Vasantha Mandapam.

A key highlight of the festival, the Snapana Tirumanjanam (sacred ceremonial bath), was performed with religious fervour between 2 pm and 4 pm. On the occasion, Vedic scholars recited hymns from the Taittiriya Upanishad, Purusha Suktam, Sri Suktam, Bhu Suktam, Nila Suktam and Panchashanti Mantras, along with select Pasurams from the Divya Prabandham. The deities were adorned with garlands made of a variety of flowers. Later in the evening, the deities were taken back to the main temple. Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, TTD Executive Officer M. Ravichandra, TTD trust board member G Bhanuprakash Reddy, additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, temple deputy EO Lokanatham, other officials and a large number of devotees participated in the festivities.