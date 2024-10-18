Another low pressure areas likely in Bay of Bengal next week, AP to witness rains

The weather department has issued a stark warning for residents of the Telugu states, announcing the likelihood of significant rainfall due to an impending low-pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal. This development comes shortly after a recent cyclone made landfall in the region.

Meteorological experts indicated that surface circulation is projected to arise in the North Andaman Sea by October 20. Following this, a low-pressure area is expected to develop in the West Central Bay of Bengal by October 22. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that this system will move in a north-northwest direction and gather strength, leading to moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts of Andhra Pradesh starting from October 21.

The disaster management agency has warned that rainfall is predicted to persist in Andhra Pradesh for four consecutive days following the formation of the low-pressure area on October 22, with an increase in rain intensity anticipated.

In Telangana, officials are also bracing for heavy precipitation. A rain alert has been issued for multiple districts including Adilabad, Komuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Janagam, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Vanaparthi, Narayana Peta, and Gadwal.

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour, with moderate rainfall also likely in certain areas of Hyderabad city. Residents are urged to stay updated on weather alerts and exercise caution in the face of these impending weather conditions.