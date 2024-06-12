Anti-Malaria rally held in Tuggali

Kurnool: As part of month-long anti-Malaria programme, Tuggali mandal health officer Dr Praveen Kumar flagged off a rally on Tuesday. Addressing the participants, he said that the month-long anti-Malaria programme is being observed from June 1 to 30, with the aim to infuse awareness about the precautionary measures to be taken against the diseases that will spread during rainy season.

He said Asha workers need to bring pregnant women to hospital for extending medical treatment without fail. They also must ensure that pregnant women will not suffer with anaemia and also they should ensure that deliveries will be done in government general hospitals.

He instructed Asha workers that they should treat pregnant women as their own family members till delivery, and after delivery also, they should enquire about their health issues.

Earlier, Dr Praveen Kumar addressed a meeting organised on Asha Day with Asha workers at mandal health centre. Dr Kula Sekhar, CHO Anna Purna, PHN Saraswathamma, Supervisor Venkata Ramanaiah, staff nurses, health supervisors, Asha workers and others participated.