Pawan Kalyan praises Chandrababu Naidu at Swarnandhra Vision 2047 document launch

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during the launch of the Swarnandhra@2047 Vision Document at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. Kalyan hailed Naidu as the principal architect of Cyberabad and praised his unwavering patience and leadership, declaring, "I did not dream of becoming something. I did not see anyone other than Chandrababu as the leader of my dreams."

During his speech, Pawan Kalyan expressed admiration for Naidu's ability to manage his responsibilities effectively, questioning, "How does Chandrababu handle responsibilities in 24 hours?" He acknowledged Naidu's efforts in introducing the 2047 Vision Document, calling it a "miracle" accomplished amidst various challenges and responsibilities.

Kalyan emphasized the significance of the Swarnandhra 2047 initiative as a part of India’s development vision. He urged for the implementation of the rule of law while advocating for a constructive approach to rebuilding the state, noting, "In the last five years, many structures have been demolished."

Pointing to the potential for Andhra Pradesh to become a thriving tourist destination, similar to Goa, Kalyan remarked that enhancing tourism could significantly boost employment opportunities in the region. He commended Naidu’s resilience in the face of political challenges and expressed confidence that the state's development could be accelerated with strong leadership.

The Deputy Chief Minister also noted the pressing need for resources, stating that Rs. 3,000 crores are required for 254 villages, crediting Naidu for his commitment to addressing these issues. He closed by asserting the importance of providing essential minerals and water resources to the people of Andhra Pradesh.