Chirec International looks to transform education with Chirec 2.0 vision

Chirec International, a trailblazer in delivering world-class education, unveiled its Chirec 2.0 vision, reimagining learning for the 21st century. Anchored in a commitment to inclusivity and innovation, the school seamlessly integrates academic excellence with creativity and social responsibility to mold responsible global citizens.

At the heart of Chirec’s mission is the dedication to nurturing intellectually curious, compassionate leaders who advocate for equity, sustainability, and global harmony. By embracing personalized, interdisciplinary learning, students are empowered with advanced skills and technological proficiency to navigate and solve complex global challenges.

“Our students inspire us every day,” shares Sanchita Raha, Cambridge & IBDP Principal, Chirec International, Serilingampally. “Through transformative initiatives like the Chirec Innovation Hub and enriching international exposure programs, we are preparing leaders poised to leave a meaningful mark on the world.”

Chirec’s curriculum strikes the perfect balance between academic rigor and experiential

learning. With methodologies such as differentiated instruction and project-based learning, students hone their critical thinking and creative problem-solving abilities. Cutting-edge professional development for educators ensures teaching practices remain innovative and relevant, while programs like the Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) Program focus on nurturing students’ mental and emotional well-being.

Recognised as Hyderabad’s first landscaped school, Chirec integrates sustainability into its ethos. Students actively engage in eco-friendly initiatives through the eco-club and participate in community service projects under the Interact Club, aligning their efforts with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In an era defined by rapid technological advancements, Chirec seamlessly incorporates robotics, 3D printing, and digital learning platforms such as the Microsoft Education Plan into its classrooms. “Our aim is to ignite curiosity and creativity while equipping our students to excel in a digital-first world,” adds Raha.