High Court Adjourns Hearing on Allu Arjun's Petition to 4 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has adjourned the hearing on actor Allu Arjun's petition, rescheduling it for 4 PM today. The petition pertains to a legal matter involving the actor, and the court decided to postpone the proceedings.

The prosecution requested an early adjournment, explaining that they could not proceed with the lunch motion at such an early hour and suggested rescheduling the hearing to 4 PM, which the court accepted. Further details on the petition are expected after the rescheduled hearing later today.