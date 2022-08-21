Anurag Thakur participates in BJYM meeting in Vijayawada takes dig at AP govt.

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur believes that a good government should come in Andhra Pradesh. Union Minister Anurag Thakur arrived in Vijayawada to participate in the closing meeting of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and visited Vijayawada Kanakadurgamma on this occasion. The temple officials gave a warm welcome to the Union Minister with.



Later, Anurag Thakur told the media that there is a need for a good government in AP. He criticised then Telugu Desam Party and current YSR Congress parties government for causing serious problems to the people. He expressed confidence that an accountable government and a government that would provide administration in the interest of the people would soon come in AP. He said that prime minister Narendra Modi's governance will come in AP. He said that once the BJP comes to power in the state, it will provide jobs and employment to the youth.

Meanwhile, on 2nd of this month, BJYM started Yuva Sangharshan Yatra. The concluding meeting of this state-wide yatra was held in Vijayawada on Sunday. Anurag Thakur and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya participated in this program. He reached Vijayawada through a bike rally from Gannavaram Airport. Later, Anurag Thakur participated in the closing meeting of Yuva Sangharshan Yatra held at Siddhartha Institute of Hotel Management Grounds. He will travel from Vijayawada to Hyderabad.