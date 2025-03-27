  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Anusha wins three medals in Soft Tennis championship

Anusha wins three medals in Soft Tennis championship
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Vijayawada soft tennis player N Anusha has achieved great success at the First South Asian Soft Tennis Championship held in Noida from...

Vijayawada: Vijayawada soft tennis player N Anusha has achieved great success at the First South Asian Soft Tennis Championship held in Noida from March 23 to 26.

She won one gold medal as a member of the Indian women’s team, which claimed the gold in the team event. Additionally, Anusha earned two bronze medals in the doubles and mixed doubles competitions.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman A Ravi Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association chairman Daram Naveen Kumar, president V Srinubabu, treasurer B Neeraja and others congratulated Anusha on winning three medals in the internationalcompetitions

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick