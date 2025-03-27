Anusha wins three medals in Soft Tennis championship

Vijayawada: Vijayawada soft tennis player N Anusha has achieved great success at the First South Asian Soft Tennis Championship held in Noida from March 23 to 26.

She won one gold medal as a member of the Indian women’s team, which claimed the gold in the team event. Additionally, Anusha earned two bronze medals in the doubles and mixed doubles competitions.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman A Ravi Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association chairman Daram Naveen Kumar, president V Srinubabu, treasurer B Neeraja and others congratulated Anusha on winning three medals in the internationalcompetitions