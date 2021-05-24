AP agri sector experiences sea change in 2 years

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought about revolutionary changes in the field of agriculture. The government is giving Rythu Bharosa assistance of Rs 67,500 per farmer for five years at the rate of Rs 13,500 per annum.

The State government has so far spent about Rs 17,030 crore on 52.38 lakh farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme, according to a communiqué from the Information Department.

Likewise, the government has set up 10,778 YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) across the State to provide services to the farmers at the farmers' places, thereby providing assistance in the villages from seed to crop sale. Janata Bazaars were set up next to these RBKs to sell crops without any loss.

Under crop loan scheme, loans were provided to farmers on the basis of e-crop data, fully subsidising crop loans taken below Rs 1 lakh for crop cultivation with the noble objective of avoiding interest burden on farmers.

The government is also implementing a free crop insurance scheme by paying the farmers' share premium. Through the implementation of the YSR Jala Kala scheme, the government is providing free installation of borewells and pump sets.

So far 1,19,875 fishing families have benefited under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa. A price stabilisation fund of Rs 3,000 crore was set up as part of the support price announcement to guarantee discounted prices for crops grown by farmers.

As of December 2020, Rs. 1,038 crore has been paid to 13.56 lakh farmers whose crops were damaged. The government announces supportive discount prices at the time of harvesting for chilies, turmeric, onions

and cereals. Payment of compensation of Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 for dead cows, buffaloes, Rs 6,000 for sheep and goats through the Animal Compensation Scheme.