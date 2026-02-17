AP assembly addresses Rallapadu Reservoir issues in question hour

During a question and answer session in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu responded to members’ inquiries regarding the progress of the Rallapadu Reservoir and Left Canal projects in Prakasam district. He stated that the reservoir, with a capacity of 1.10 TMC, supplies irrigation to 16,000 acres and drinking water to 116 villages.

The Minister explained that 14,500 acres are irrigated via the right canal, while 1,500 acres are served by the left main canal.

The Minister acknowledged that despite the reservoir being full, farmers' crops had dried up due to delayed irrigation. He mentioned that experts from Vizag and Polavaram were brought in to try lifting the gates but failed. Immediate action included engaging district officials, installing motors, and providing irrigation.

He also disclosed that the coalition government is currently repairing the rock gates and undertaking canal works at a cost of Rs. 2.54 crore to ensure timely water supply to farmers. Additionally, Rs. 10.86 crore has been allocated for 190 projects aimed at developing small irrigation ponds and canals within the Kandukur constituency.