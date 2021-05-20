AP assembly budget session: Despite covid-19, welfare continued, says governor Biswabhushan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh assembly meetings has begun on Thursday to pass the state budget 2021. Addressing the house, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan addressed the gathering in a virtual manner. The Governor mourned over the death of people due to covid and saluted the Frontline Warriors. The governor said the government was taking a number of steps to contain the coronavirus and 1.8 crore people have been tested. He said that the Cryogenic oxygen has been imported from other countries to overcome shortage of oxygen. We are setting up new covid centers and included covid treatment in Aarogyasri with 50 per cent beds have been allotted in private hospitals.

Harichandan said the corona crisis was continuing across the country and the impact of the corona on the financial sector was severe. He said welfare schemes are continuing despite the impact on the economy. "We are implementing Navaratnas effectively that are reaching the beneficiaries directly; the government is promoting agriculture and supplying uninterrupted electricity to the farmers and implementing various schemes for students," Governor said. He said that construction of houses for the poor was being carried out in two tranches.

The governor said that new medical colleges are being set up and ration is being distributed door to door through mobile vehicles. We are solving people's problems through response, he added.

He said that Rs 25,714 crore was allotted to the Department of Education and Rs 1049 crore under Jagananna Vasati Deevena, Rs 4,879 crore for Jagananna Vidya Deevena benefitting 44.5 lakh mothers. Meanwhile, Rs 3,948 crore has been earmarked for the modernization of 15,717 schools under Manabadi Nadu-Nadu.