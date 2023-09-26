AP Assembly clears 4 bills

Vijayawada: In the absence of the opposition TDP, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed four bills unanimously -- AP Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, AP Public Service Commission (Entrustment of additional functions with respect to the Services of Universities Amendment Bill, the Andhra Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of employees into government service) Amendment Bill.



Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath introduced the Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill and Public Service Commission Amendment Bill. Explaining the aims and objectives of the bill, the minister said the Public Service Commission Amendment Bill was to encourage those who excel in sports. He said as part of the amendment, Jafferine of Kurnool, who had excelled as Indian captain for the Deaf Tennis team, was given a job in the government.

Jafferine was appointed as deputy registrar of agricultural department cooperative societies. The minister said the Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill was part of the implementation of the Central government GST council decisions. Earlier, the Assembly passed a resolution in support of the Women Reservation Bill which was recently passed by Parliament.

A short discussion was taken up on the Women Reservation Bill in which MLAs heaped praises on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing several schemes to benefit women under YSR Cheyuta. MLA Ushasri Charan said that the state government has been providing 50 per cent reservation for women even before the central government introduced 33 per cent reservation, she said.

Minister for Tourism R K Roja said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy gave an opportunity for economic empowerment of women. MLA Pushpa Srivani said that the Chief Minister has been giving opportunities for women for political empowerment. MLA K Sridevi said that the Chief Minister introduced several schemes for the benefit of women. MLA Reddy Shanthi said Jagan has been extending support to women farmers.