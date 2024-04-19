AP assembly elections: Filing of nominations in full swing in the state

The bustling election season in Andhra Pradesh saw a flurry of nomination filings on the second day of the process, with prominent political figures making their way for candidacy in various constituencies across the state.

Botsa Satyanarayana, representing the YSRCP, submitted his nomination as the assembly candidate for Chipurupalli, underscoring the party's strategic moves leading up to the elections. Simultaneously, RK Roja filed nomination as the YSRCP candidate for the Nagari Assembly seat, marking a pivotal moment in the party's electoral campaign. The nomination filing was preceded by a ceremonial pooja at the Vinayaka Swamy Temple in Pudupet, Nagari town, followed by a grand rally through the streets of Nagari town, drawing massive crowds in support of the candidates. Baireddy Siddhartha Reddy was among those who actively participated in the nomination rally alongside Roja.

In a show of solidarity and support, Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao filed his nomination in Tanuku town of West Godavari district, with throngs of enthusiastic YSRCP supporters converging at his residence to join the rally. The energetic procession, teeming with thousands of supporters, highlighted the fervor surrounding the electoral process and the significant role played by grassroots mobilization in the political landscape.

Further adding to the electoral fervor, YSRCP candidate Jakkampudi Raja officially filed his nomination for the Rajanagaram assembly seat in East Godavari district, further solidifying the party's presence in the upcoming elections. Additionally, Gurumurthy entered the fray by filing his nomination as the YSRCP MP candidate for Tirupati, signaling a diverse array of candidates vying for representation in the state legislature and parliament.

The first day of nomination filings on Thursday witnessed a robust turnout, with 39 candidates submitting a total of 43 sets of nominations for 25 Lok Sabha seats. Capitalizing on the auspicious occasion of Dashami and Thursday, candidates engaged in spirited rallies and events, setting the stage for a dynamic and fiercely contested electoral battle in Andhra Pradesh