AP Assembly Privileges Committee fumes at TDP MLAs for not attending the meeting

The Andhra Pradesh state assembly Privileges Committee met on Tuesday Assembly. The meeting, chaired by Chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy, discussed complaints against TDP leaders Atchennaidu and Kuna Ravi Kumar. The Privilege Committee has directed Atchennaidu and Kuna Ravi to attend the meeting in person and give an explanation. However, Atchennaidu informed the committee that he was unable to attend due to personal reasons. Assembly sources said there was no information regarding Kuna Ravi.



The Privilege Committee allowed Atchennaidu to attend the next meeting in person. Chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that he was giving notice to Atchennaidu to appear on the 14th of next month. Meanwhile, the Privilege Committee was outraged at Kuna Ravi for making indecent remarks on Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. The Privilege Committee took seriously the absence of Ravi Kumar in person and opined it as contemptuous.

The Privilege Committee was incensed that Kuna Ravi had committed gross negligence in not following the orders. The committee chairman said the matter of taking action against Kuna Ravi Kumar would be put before the assembly after deciding the Privilege Committee.