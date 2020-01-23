AP Assembly says aye to Educational Amendment bill

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed outrage over the TDP members for opposing every bill implemented for the welfare of the poor people. Recalling that the council rejected the proposal to introduce the English Medium in public schools, Jagan said that he would be behind the people in all aspects.

The Legislative Assembly on Thursday approved the Education Act Amendment Bill in the ongoing special session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. Similarly, the council rejected amendments to the bill. On occasion, CM Jagan expressed the necessity of introducing the English Medium in public schools. He said that the bill would benefit the poor of SC, ST, BC and minorities who can't afford the money to send their wards to private schools.

"The bill was brought in the last session, while the TDP blocked it in council," Jagan fumed at TDP. CM Jagan reiterated that the government would provide an educational kit to about 36 lakh students in June as part of Amma Vodi scheme.