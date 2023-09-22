  • Menu
AP assembly session: Three more MLAs suspended from the assembly

Vijayawada: Three TDP MLAs Gorantla Butcaiah Chowdary, Nimmala Ramanaidu and Velagapudi Ramakrishna suspended from the Assembly by the speaker...

Vijayawada: Three TDP MLAs Gorantla Butcaiah Chowdary, Nimmala Ramanaidu and Velagapudi Ramakrishna suspended from the Assembly by the speaker Tammineni Sitaram as they continue protests in the house. As soon as the house resumed proceedings the TDP MLAs continued the protests. Some blew whistles in the house protesting against the arrest of Nara Chandrababu Naidu who was arrested in the AP skill development corporation scam case.

