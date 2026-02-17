AP Assembly Sessions begin with question hour with Key Issues

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions commenced beginning with a question and answer segment. The proceedings are expected to be tense, as members prepare to raise several crucial public issues.

Members are likely to question the government on the regularisation of the Swarna Gram and Swarna Ward systems. There will also be a discussion on the illegal trafficking of marijuana along the AP-Odisha border.

Other topics on the agenda include the implementation status of the Nadu-Nedu Scheme (2019-24), problems related to high-tension power lines in Nellimarla constituency, and the uniform electricity subsidy for aqua farmers. Members will seek clarifications on welfare programmes for backward classes, the progress of the Rallapadu reservoir project, and the reconstruction of the Dhavaleswaram cotton barrage gates.

Questions may also be raised regarding facilities for Haj pilgrims and measures to prevent atrocities against women. The session promises a robust debate on these pressing issues affecting the state.