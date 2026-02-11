AP assembly sessions: Governor Abdul Nazeer Highlights State’s Progress and Challenges

Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer addressed both houses of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly during the opening of the budget session, reflecting on the state’s development since bifurcation. He stated that Andhra Pradesh has undergone significant changes, with the previous government working towards long-term development despite limited resources.

The Governor expressed concern that the change in government in 2019 had hampered progress, citing systemic governance failures, stalled development, and economic stress. He highlighted setbacks in infrastructure, power, and irrigation sectors.

He noted that over the past 19 months, the current government has shifted from recovery to progress, implementing schemes like Super-6 and other welfare initiatives. Emphasising transparency, the government released seven white papers and made key policy amendments.

The Governor also outlined ten principles aimed at balancing welfare with development, with the Swarnandhra Vision providing a clear economic roadmap to foster sustainable growth and wealth creation.