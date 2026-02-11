Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private School in Sangareddy, No Casualties Reported

A massive fire erupted at a private school in Pothireddypalli village of Sangareddy district on Wednesday, triggering panic in the surrounding area.

The flames quickly engulfed the G+3 school building and spread across the premises within minutes. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the structure, alarming local residents.

Fortunately, the school was closed for the day due to municipal election polling, and no students or staff were present at the time, averting a major tragedy.

Fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control after strenuous efforts. No injuries were reported.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have caused the fire. Authorities are assessing the extent of damage and have launched a detailed inquiry







