Telangana Municipal Elections: 48.54% Polling Recorded Till 1:00 PM

Hyderabad: Polling in the Telangana municipal elections remained steady on Wednesday, with 48.54 percent voter turnout recorded across the state till 1:00 PM. The Election Commission announced that the next polling percentage update will be released at 3:00 PM.

Among the municipal corporations, Kothagudem Municipal Corporation recorded the highest turnout at 53.48 percent, while Nizamabad Municipal Corporation registered the lowest polling at 35.49 percent. Overall, 40.96 percent voting was recorded across all municipal corporations in the state.

In the 116 municipalities, an average polling of 51.6 percent was recorded till 1:00 PM.

At the municipal level, Waddepalli Municipality in Alampur district recorded the highest voter turnout at 68.57 percent, whereas Nirmal Municipality reported the lowest polling at 33.73 percent.

Polling is continuing peacefully across the state under tight security arrangements.