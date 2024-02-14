AP assembly speaker issues notices to defected YSRCP MLAs again

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker has once again issued notices to the defecting MLAs of YSRCP. The assembly officials have written a letter to these MLAs, asking them to appear before the Speaker on Thursday at 11 am.



Previously, the Speaker had issued notices for a hearing on the 12th of this month. However, the defector MLAs sent a letter to the Speaker stating that they were unable to attend due to personal reasons. Now, the assembly authorities have sent new notices to these MLAs.

It seems that the Speaker is taking necessary steps to address the issue of defection and ensure that the MLAs have an opportunity to present their side.