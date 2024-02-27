AP assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram disqualifies eight MLAs from TDP and YSRCP

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has taken decisive action by disqualifying 8 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who defected from their respective parties. Among the disqualified members, four were from the YSRCP and four from the TDP. The disqualification process was initiated based on complaints filed by YSRCP Chief Whip Mudunuru Prasadaraju and TDP Whip Dola Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy regarding the defection of these MLAs under the Anti-Defection Act.

The YSRCP MLAs who were disqualified are Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy (Nellore Rural Constituency), Anam Ramanaraya Reddy (Venkatagiri), Mekapati Chandrasekhara Reddy (Udayagiri), and Undavalli Sridevi (Tadikonda). On the other hand, the TDP MLAs facing disqualification are Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar (Visakha Dakshina), Karanam Balaram (Cheerala), Maddala Giri (Guntur West), and Vallabhaneni Vamsi (Gannavaram).

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram diligently reviewed the complaints lodged by the party whips and the explanations provided by the concerned MLAs before reaching the decision to disqualify them under the Prevention of Party Defection Act. The disqualification orders were issued by AP Legislature General Secretary PPK Ramacharya on Monday night in accordance with the Speaker's directives.

This action underscores the importance of upholding party discipline and the legal provisions against defection in the political landscape. The disqualification serves as a reminder of the consequences of violating anti-defection laws and underscores the Speaker's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the legislative process.