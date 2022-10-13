AP bags award in coastal logistics infra

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh bagged top position as the state has been rated above average in all indicators related to reliability of logistics services in coastal region as per Leads Report-2022, according to AP Economic Development Board CEO Narayan Bharat Gupta.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that AP scored high with regard to ease of entry and grievance redressal mechanism related indicators.

He said the award was given based on feedback from those utilising transport facilities in coastal region. He praised the teamwork of staff for achieving the award.