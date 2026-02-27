AP BJP announces key organisational appointments

Vijayawada: BJP state president P V N Madhav announced key organisational appointments aimed at strengthening party activities across the state. He constituted the state Building Construction Committee and named in-charges for various party morchas (frontal organisations) on Thursday.

As part of efforts to reinforce the party’s organisational structure and expand its outreach among different sections of society, Madhav said five members have been appointed to the party’s State Building Construction Committee.

The members are Ramesh Vitta (Kurnool district), Chinna Satyanarayana Gatti (Kakinada district), Ramakrishna Reddy Ambati (Anantapur district), Sriram Babburi (NTR–Vijayawada district), and Suresh Bocha (Visakhapatnam district).

Similarly, several leaders have been appointed as in-charges of the party’s affiliated morchas.

They are: Yuva Morcha–Dr K Ashok Raju; Mahila Morcha–Surender Reddy Putteti; OBC Morcha–Kapu Ramachandra Reddy; SC Morcha–Bollin Nirmala Kishore; ST Morcha–Garapati Seetharama Anjaneya Chowdary; Kisan Morcha–Kola Anand and Minority Morcha–Venugopalam Paidi. Madhav said the appointments are intended to further strengthen party activities across the state and improve coordination with various social groups. He urged the newly appointed leaders to work with dedication to expand the party’s base at the grassroots level.