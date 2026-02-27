Families of deceased cops get Rs 1.10 cr relief each

Jharsuguda: In a swift and compassionate response, the Odisha Police facilitated the immediate insurance disbursements for the families of five police personnel tragically killed in a road accident near Jharsuguda Sadar police station. Following high-level coordination between the State administration and banking partners, insurance settlements were processed in a record-breaking three days. Prompt action ensured four bereaved families received Rs 1.10 crore each, while the deceased home guard’s family received Rs 30 lakh insurance claim.

The families of sub-inspector Niranjan Kujur, constables Kashiram Bhoi and Debadutta Sa, and havildar Lingaraj Dharua were each handed compensation cheques of Rs 1.10 crore by the State Bank of India.

The HDFC Bank provided a life insurance claim of Rs 30 lakh to the family of home guard Bhaktabandhu Mirdha. Northern Range IG Himanshu Lal, Jharsuguda Collector Kunal Motiram Chavan and SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra were present on the occasion.

This initiative follows a devastating February 22 accident on National Highway-49 that killed five police personnel and critically injured three others.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had expressed his deep condolences and directed the district administration to prioritise medical care for those injured while ensuring immediate financial relief for the families of the deceased police personnel.