Majhi lays stone for Odisha Bhavan

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new Odisha Bhavan in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri area, an official statement said. The proposed building, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 93.27 crore, will reflect the State's rich history, art and culture. The previous structure was demolished as it had become old and unsafe, the statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The new building will have three basements, a ground floor, and six storeys. It will house 45 suites equipped with modern facilities. An exhibition area will be set up on the first floor, while a conference hall with a seating capacity of around 70 will come up on the second floor. Majhi said the tender process for this project has been completed, and construction will begin soon."The State government plans to build Odisha Bhavans in cities of the country, including Ayodhya, Bengaluru, and Surat in the coming days. Land has been sought from the respective State governments for the purpose," the Chief Minister said, adding that the State government has operational Odisha Bhavans in Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai.

There is also a proposal to construct another building in Mumbai for the convenience of people, Majhi said, adding that a special division will be created for the maintenance of these buildings and halls. Majhi said a shelter will be built near the Master Canteen chowk here for people coming to the city from different districts of the State for work, in which three-day accommodation will be provided at a low cost.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, State Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit, Principal Secretary, Works department, Sanjay Kumar Singh, attended the function in New Delhi.