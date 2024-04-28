AP BJP Flays Botsa statement on Railway zone

The Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief Spokesperson, Lanka Dinakar, on Sunday refuted the claims made by Botsa Satyanarayana alleging that the YSRCP Government has been delaying the establishment of a railway zone in Visakhapatnam. Dinakar accused Satyanarayana of spreading false information for political gain and highlighted several key points regarding the progress of the railway zone project.

According to Dinakar, the YSRCP Government has failed to provide the necessary land for the railway zone despite repeated requests from the Railway authorities. This resulted in the return of ₹106 crore allocated in the Union Budget for the establishment of the zone. He also mentioned that the land allocated in Mudasarlova is in a catchment area, making construction impossible.



Dinakar emphasized that the Central Government has shown commitment towards establishing the railway zone in Visakhapatnam, with an allocation of ₹10 crore in the Union Budget to kick-start operations. He also highlighted the significant increase in budgetary allocations for railway infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh under the BJP-led NDA Government compared to the UPA Government.



The press statement also mentioned the ongoing railway projects in the state, including new lines and doubling lines totaling 5,581 km and the development of 72 railway stations with modern infrastructure. Dinakar concluded by stating that a Double-Engine Government will be formed in the state to ensure the completion of the establishment of the railway zone in Visakhapatnam.



Further in his press note, Dinakar addressing to people stated that the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to establish the South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam, fulfilling the long-standing aspirations of the people of Uttarandhra. "This decision comes following the provisions laid out in Section 8 of Schedule 13 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, which mandated the establishment of a railway zone in the state within the infrastructure sector," he said.



Further he said that the Central Government's commitment to establishing the South Coast Railway Zone was further emphasized by the addition of the term "Examine" to Schedule 13, prompting the need for a decision that takes into account all technical aspects and opined that the Union Ministry of Railways, under the leadership of Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, demonstrated integrity in its dealings with the state, allocating significant resources for various railway projects.



"During the NDA Government's tenure from 2014 to 2019, the average annual budgetary allocation for railways in Andhra Pradesh increased significantly, reaching up to ₹9,138 crore in FY 2023-24. This marked a substantial improvement compared to the UPA Government's average annual allocation of only ₹886 crore during 2009-14," Dinakar added.



Stating that Andhra Pradesh has 31 new railway projects underway, including 16 new lines and 15 doubling lines, totaling 5,581 km and valued at ₹70,000 crore, Dinakar said that the Central Government has initiated the development of 72 railway stations with modern infrastructure across the state, enhancing connectivity and transportation facilities in key cities such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati.

