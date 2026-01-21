AP BJP delegation congratulates Nabin

New Delhi: Members of the Andhra Pradesh delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday congratulated Nitin Nabin, who was unanimously elected as the party’s 15th National President, at the BJP national headquarters in New Delhi.

Participating in the felicitation programme, Y Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, BJP National Council Member, said it was an honour to be part of the delegation that greeted the newly elected national president. He described the occasion as a significant milestone for the party and expressed confidence that the BJP would continue to advance its ideology and public outreach under Nabin’s leadership. He stated that the BJP, guided by strong and decisive leadership, would move forward with renewed commitment in the service of the nation.

The felicitation programme and meeting were attended by State BJP President Madhav, Union & State Ministers Srinivasa Varma and Satya Kumar, former State BJP presidents D. Purandeswari, Somu Veerraju, along with other senior party leaders.

Congratulating Nitin Nabin on his unanimous election, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said he hoped the party would scale new heights under his youthful and dynamic leadership.