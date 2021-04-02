AP BJP moves High Court over MPTC, ZPTC election notification, SEC asked to file counter

Bharatiya Janata party has filed a petition in the High Court challenging the notification of the Andhra Pradesh MPTC and ZPTC election. On Friday, the BJP filed a House Motion Petition and has come for hearing. The SEC was directed to file a counter affidavit adjourned the case for tomorrow. It is learnt that SEC has issued notification for ZPTC and MPTC elections on Thursday evening resuming the election process.

Meanwhile, the TDP, BJP, Jana Sena boycotted an all-party meeting convened by SEC Nilam Sawhney on the issue. Opposition parties have blamed the state election commission for releasing the old notification. Representatives of other parties along with YSRCP were present at the meeting with SEC and discussed on the conduct of Parishad elections.

Meanwhile, a politburo meeting chaired by TDP chief Chandrababu was held. The leaders expressed their views on the Parishad elections at this meeting. Majority leaders suggested of boycotting the election. Candidates also have to decide whether to withdraw from the competition. The leaders were of the view that the boycott of the elections should be explained to the cadre and the candidates. It seems that the party supremo will officially declare over the boycotting of elections.